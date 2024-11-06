

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - I-Mab (IMAB), a biotech company, Wednesday said it has appointed Sean Fu as chief executive officer effective November 1, 2024.



Fu has been serving as interim CEO since July 15 following the resignation of previous chief executive Raj Kannan.



Fu has more than 20 years of experience in life sciences industry, leading and developing clinical-stage assets. Most recently, he was an Operating Partner of ABio-X, an incubation platform for life sciences companies.



