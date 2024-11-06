

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Stock markets are highly reactive to the sweeping victory of Donald Trump to the White House as the 47th President of America. Trump has made a historic come back to the highest office, after his narrow defeat four years ago.



On a quiet day on the U.S. economic front, trading on Wednesday is likely to driven by Trump's political victory.



In the Asian trading session, gold prices were down nearly 1 percent while oil prices fell more than 1 percent.



Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street will surge at open.



As of 7.35 am ET, the Dow futures were surging 1348.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 130.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 328.50 points.



The U.S. major averages ended Tuesday off their highs of the session but still firmly positive. The Nasdaq surged 259.19 points or 1.4 percent to 18,439.17, the S&P 500 shot up 70.07 points or 1.2 percent to 5,782.76 and the Dow jumped 427.28 points or 1.0 percent to 42,221.88.



On the economic front, the PMI Composite Final for October will be issued at 9.45 am ET. In the prior month, the Index was at 54.0.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be issued at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the Crude Oil inventories were down 0.5 million barrels. and the gasoline inventories were down 2.7 million barrels.



The 4-month Treasury Bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.



The 30-year Treasury Bond auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite index finished marginally lower at 3,383.81. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index tumbled 2.23 percent to 20,538.38.



Japanese markets rallied on the back of a weaker yen. The Nikkei average ended up 2.61 percent at 39,480.67.



Australian markets rose notably. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.83 percent to 8,199.50, while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.81 percent higher at 8,456.



European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is progressing 69.16 points or 0.93 percent. DAX of Germany is gaining 77.72 points or 0.40 percent. FTSE 100 of England is up 78.16 points or 0.96 percent. The Swiss Market Index is surging 147.10 points or 1.24 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.25 percent.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News