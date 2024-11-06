CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cencora, Inc. (NYSE: COR) today reported that in its fiscal year 2024 fourth quarter ended September 30, 2024, revenue increased 14.7 percent to $79.1 billion. Revenue increased 12.1 percent to $294.0 billion for the fiscal year. On the basis of U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.02 for the September quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to $1.72 in the prior year quarter. Adjusted diluted EPS, which is a non-GAAP measure that excludes items described below, increased 16.8 percent to $3.34 in the fiscal fourth quarter. For fiscal year 2024, diluted EPS decreased 11.7 percent to $7.53. For fiscal year 2024, adjusted diluted EPS increased 14.8 percent to $13.76.

"Cencora took important steps forward in fiscal 2024 as we continued to evolve our global enterprise through the advancement of our pharmaceutical distribution capabilities and execute on our strategy," said Bob Mauch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cencora. "This morning's announcement of our acquisition of Retina Consultants of America furthers our ability to build on our leadership in specialty and deliver on our strategic imperatives. The strength of our business, value of our strategy and unparalleled expertise of our team members continues to drive Cencora's performance and results."

"As we move into fiscal 2025, we are leading with a customer-centric approach, embracing an enterprise-powered mindset and a focus on learning to ensure we remain a differentiated healthcare solutions provider, both now and into the future," Mr. Mauch continued. "Cencora is well positioned for continued growth and committed to long-term value creation for all our stakeholders as we continue to build on the critical role we play at the center of healthcare."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Summary Results

GAAP Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Revenue $79.1B $79.1B Gross Profit $2.5B $2.5B Operating Expenses $2.4B $1.6B Operating Income $127M $851M Interest Expense, Net $21M $21M Effective Tax Rate 94.0% 20.3% Net Income Attributable to Cencora $3M $662M Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.02 $3.34 Diluted Shares Outstanding 198.1M 198.1M

Below, Cencora presents descriptive summaries of the Company's GAAP and adjusted (non-GAAP) quarterly and fiscal year results. In the tables that follow, GAAP results and GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations are presented. For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, including adjustments made in the periods presented, please refer to the Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures following the tables.

Fourth Quarter GAAP Results

Revenue: In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, revenue was $79.1 billion, up 14.7 percent compared to the same quarter in the previous fiscal year, reflecting a 15.7 percent increase in revenue within U.S. Healthcare Solutions and a 5.5 percent increase in revenue within International Healthcare Solutions.

Gross Profit: Gross profit in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 was $2.5 billion, a 10.6 percent increase compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year primarily due to an increase in gross profit in the U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment, a decrease in LIFO expense, and a lower Turkey highly inflationary impact on inventory in the current year quarter. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 3.15 percent, a decline of 12 basis points from the prior year quarter due to the decline of U.S. Healthcare Solutions' gross profit margin primarily due to increased sales of products labeled for diabetes and/or weight loss in the GLP-1 class, which have lower profit margins, and a lack of exclusive COVID-19 therapy sales, which had higher gross profit margins.

Operating Expenses: In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, operating expenses were $2.4 billion, up 33.2 percent from the same period last fiscal year, primarily due to: (i) a $418 million goodwill impairment charge related to PharmaLex; (ii) an increase in distribution, selling, and administrative expenses to support our continued business growth; and (iii) an increase in litigation and opioid-related expense. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue in the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter was 2.99 percent compared to 2.58 percent for the same period in the previous fiscal year.

Operating Income: In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, operating income was $126.6 million, a 73.4 percent decrease compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year primarily due to the increase in operating expenses, offset in part by the increase in gross profit. Operating income as a percentage of revenue was 0.16 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to 0.69 percent for the same period in the previous fiscal year.

Interest Expense, Net: In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, net interest expense of $21.0 million decreased 65.6 percent versus the prior year quarter due to an increase in interest income as a result of higher investment interest rates and higher average investment cash balances, and a decrease in interest expense driven by a decrease in interest expense at our European distribution business primarily due to decreased borrowings in Turkey and the September 2023 divestiture of our less-than-wholly-owned subsidiary in Egypt.

Effective Tax Rate: The effective tax rate was 94.0 percent for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 primarily due to the PharmaLex goodwill impairment, which is largely not deductible for income tax purposes. The effective tax rate was 21.8 percent in the prior year quarter.

Diluted Earnings Per Share: Diluted earnings per share was $0.02 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, a 98.8 percent decrease compared to the previous fiscal year's fourth quarter.

Diluted Shares Outstanding: Diluted weighted average shares outstanding for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 were 198.1 million, a decrease of 2.6 percent versus the prior fiscal year fourth quarter primarily due to share repurchases.

Fourth Quarter Adjusted (non-GAAP) Results

Revenue: No adjustments were made to the GAAP presentation of revenue. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, revenue was $79.1 billion, up 14.7 percent compared to the same quarter in the previous fiscal year, reflecting a 15.7 percent increase in revenue within U.S. Healthcare Solutions and a 5.5 percent increase in revenue within International Healthcare Solutions.

Adjusted Gross Profit: Adjusted gross profit in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 was $2.5 billion, a 6.6 percent increase compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year primarily due to an increase in gross profit in the U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment. Adjusted gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 3.10 percent in the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter, a decline of 24 basis points when compared to the prior year quarter due to the decline of U.S. Healthcare Solutions' gross profit margin primarily due to increased sales of products labeled for diabetes and/or weight loss in the GLP-1 class, which have lower profit margins, and a lack of exclusive COVID-19 therapy sales, which had higher gross profit margins.

Adjusted Operating Expenses: In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, adjusted operating expenses were $1.6 billion, a 6.8 percent increase compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year primarily due to an increase in distribution, selling, and administrative expenses to support our continued business growth. Adjusted operating expenses as a percentage of revenue in the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter was 2.03 percent, a decline of 15 basis points when compared to the prior year quarter.

Adjusted Operating Income: In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, adjusted operating income was $851.1 million, a 6.3 percent increase compared to the same period in the prior fiscal year, driven by a 10.2 percent increase in U.S. Healthcare Solutions, partially offset by an 8.6 percent decrease in International Healthcare Solutions. Adjusted operating income as a percentage of revenue was 1.08 percent in the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter, a decline of 8 basis points when compared to the prior year quarter.

Interest Expense, Net: No adjustments were made to the GAAP presentation of net interest expense. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, net interest expense of $21.0 million decreased 65.6 percent versus the prior year quarter due to an increase in interest income as a result of higher investment interest rates and higher average investment cash balances, and a decrease in interest expense driven by a decrease in interest expense at our European distribution business primarily due to decreased borrowings in Turkey and the September 2023 divestiture of our less-than-wholly-owned subsidiary in Egypt.

Adjusted Effective Tax Rate: The adjusted effective tax rate was 20.3 percent for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to 21.6 percent in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share: Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $3.34 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, a 16.8 percent increase compared to $2.86 in the previous fiscal year fourth quarter.

Diluted Shares Outstanding: No adjustments were made to the GAAP presentation of diluted shares outstanding. Diluted weighted average shares outstanding for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 were 198.1 million, a decrease of 2.6 percent versus the prior fiscal year fourth quarter primarily due to share repurchases.

Segment Discussion

The Company is organized geographically based upon the products and services it provides to its customers under two reportable segments: U.S. Healthcare Solutions and International Healthcare Solutions.

U.S. Healthcare Solutions Segment

U.S. Healthcare Solutions revenue was $71.7 billion in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, an increase of 15.7 percent compared to the same quarter in the previous fiscal year primarily due to overall market growth primarily driven by unit volume growth, including increased sales of products labeled for diabetes and/or weight loss in the GLP-1 class, and increased sales of specialty products to physician practices and health systems. Segment operating income of $697.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 was up 10.2 percent compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year due to an increase in gross profit, offset in part by an increase in operating expenses.

International Healthcare Solutions Segment

International Healthcare Solutions revenue was $7.4 billion in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, an increase of 5.5 percent compared to the same period in the prior fiscal year. Segment operating income in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 was $153.7 million, a decrease of 8.6 percent, primarily due to higher information technology expenses in our European distribution business and lower operating income at our Canadian business, partially offset by the higher operating income at our global specialty logistics business. On a constant currency basis, International Healthcare Solutions revenue increased by 7.9 percent and operating income decreased by 8.0 percent.

Fiscal Year 2024 Summary Results

GAAP Adjusted (non-GAAP) Revenue $294.0B $294.0B Gross Profit $9.9B $9.7B Operating Expenses $7.7B $6.1B Operating Income $2.2B $3.6B Interest Expense, Net $157M $157M Effective Tax Rate 24.2% 20.8% Net Income Attributable to Cencora $1.5B $2.8B Diluted Earnings Per Share $7.53 $13.76 Diluted Shares Outstanding 200.3M 200.3M

Summary Fiscal Year GAAP Results

In fiscal year 2024, GAAP diluted EPS was $7.53 compared to $8.53 in the prior fiscal year. Revenue increased 12.1 percent from the prior fiscal year to $294.0 billion. Gross profit increased 10.6 percent to $9.9 billion due to increases in gross profit in both reportable segments, and a LIFO credit in the current fiscal year in comparison to a LIFO expense in the prior fiscal year, offset in part by lower gains from antitrust litigation settlements. Operating expenses increased 16.9 percent largely due to a $418.0 million goodwill impairment related to PharmaLex and increases in (i) distribution, selling, and administrative expenses, (ii) litigation and opioid-related expenses, which was a credit in the prior year fiscal year due to the receipt of funds previously held in an opioid indemnity escrow account, and (iii) amortization expense. Operating income decreased 7.1 percent due to the increase in operating expenses, offset in part by the increase in gross profit. Diluted weighted average shares outstanding in fiscal 2024 were 200.3 million, down 2.1 percent from the prior fiscal year primarily due to share repurchases.

Summary Fiscal Year Adjusted (non-GAAP) Results

In fiscal year 2024, adjusted diluted EPS was $13.76 compared to $11.99 in the prior fiscal year. Revenue increased 12.1 percent to $294.0 billion. Adjusted gross profit increased 8.1 percent to $9.7 billion due to the increases in gross profit in both reportable segments. Adjusted operating expenses increased 6.5 percent to $6.1 billion primarily due to an increase in distribution, selling, and administrative expenses. Adjusted operating income increased 10.9 percent to $3.6 billion due to the increase in gross profit, offset in part by increased operating expenses. Adjusted operating income margin decreased by 1 basis point to 1.24 percent.

Recent Company Highlights & Milestones

Cencora today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Retina Consultants of America ("RCA"), a leading management services organization (MSO) of retina specialists.

Cencora completed its leadership succession plan on October 1, 2024. Robert P. Mauch, PharmD, PhD assumed the role of President and Chief Executive Officer and joined the Company's Board of Directors. Steven H. Collis, who retired from his role as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, has transitioned to Executive Chairman of the Cencora Board of Directors.

Cencora announced the appointment of Francois Mandeville to its executive team as Executive Vice President, Strategy and M&A.

Cencora announced the appointment of Pawan Verma to its executive team as Executive Vice President and Chief Data and Information Officer.

Cencora celebrated its third annual Global Inclusion Day and re-committed its promise to disability inclusion with Robert Mauch signing the Disability:IN CEO Letter on Disability Inclusion for the second consecutive year.

Dividend Declaration

On November 5, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.55 per common share, an 8 percent increase in its quarterly dividend rate from $0.51 per common share. The quarterly dividend of $0.55 per common share is payable November 29, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2024.

Fiscal Year 2025 Expectations

The Company does not provide forward-looking guidance on a GAAP basis as certain financial information, the probable significance of which cannot be determined, is not available and cannot be reasonably estimated. Please refer to the Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures following the tables for additional information.

Fiscal Year 2025 Expectations on an Adjusted (non-GAAP) Basis

Cencora has introduced its full fiscal year 2025 financial guidance, which reflects adjusted operating income growth of 5 percent to 6.5 percent and adjusted diluted EPS growth of 8 percent to 10 percent. Since the Company's preliminary fiscal 2025 guidance provided on its Form 8-K filed on September 5, 2024, Cencora has executed on opportunistic share repurchases in September and October and had continued momentum in the business. The Company expects:

Revenue growth to be in the range of 7 to 9 percent; U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment revenue growth to be in the range of 7 to 9 percent; International Healthcare Solutions segment revenue growth to be in the range of 7 to 9 percent;

Adjusted diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $14.80 to $15.10.

Additional expectations include:

Adjusted operating income growth to be in the range of 5 to 6.5 percent; U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment operating income growth to be in the range of 5 to 6.5 percent; International Healthcare Solutions segment operating income growth to be in the range of 5 to 6.5 percent;

Interest expense to be in the range of $150 million to $170 million;

Adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 21 percent;

Adjusted free cash flow to be in the range of $2.0 billion to $3.0 billion;

Capital expenditures to be approximately $600 million; and

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding to be approximately 196 million.

Cencora's fiscal 2025 guidance does not currently include the impact of the RCA acquisition, which will be incorporated into expectations following the transaction close.

For additional details regarding guidance expectations on a constant currency basis, please refer to our slide presentation for investors.

About Cencora

Cencora is a leading global pharmaceutical solutions organization centered on improving the lives of people and animals around the world. We partner with pharmaceutical innovators across the value chain to facilitate and optimize market access to therapies. Care providers depend on us for the secure, reliable delivery of pharmaceuticals, healthcare products, and solutions. Our 46,000+ worldwide team members contribute to positive health outcomes through the power of our purpose: We are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. Cencora is ranked #10 on the Fortune 500 and #24 on the Global Fortune 500 with more than $290 billion in annual revenue. Learn more at investor.cencora.com.

Cencora's Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Securities Exchange Act"). Words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "can," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "on track," "opportunity," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "strive," "sustain," "synergy," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean the statement is not forward-looking. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances and speak only as of the date hereof. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on assumptions and estimates that could prove incorrect or could cause actual results to vary materially from those indicated. A more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated is included (i) in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis" sections in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023 and elsewhere in that report and (ii) in other reports filed by the Company pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by the federal securities laws.

CENCORA, INC.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) Three

Months Ended

September 30, 2024 % of

Revenue Three

Months Ended

September 30, 2023 % of

Revenue %

Change Revenue $ 79,050,106 $ 68,922,331 14.7% Cost of goods sold 76,557,689 66,668,879 14.8% Gross profit 1 2,492,417 3.15% 2,253,452 3.27% 10.6% Operating expenses: Distribution, selling, and administrative 1,490,343 1.89% 1,393,828 2.02% 6.9% Depreciation and amortization 277,044 0.35% 276,226 0.40% 0.3% Litigation and opioid-related expenses 2 65,517 13,890 Acquisition-related deal and integration expenses 33,570 40,291 Restructuring and other expenses 81,304 52,276 Goodwill impairment 3 418,000 - Total operating expenses 2,365,778 2.99% 1,776,511 2.58% 33.2% Operating income 126,639 0.16% 476,941 0.69% (73.4)% Other income, net 4 (19,507) (30,424) Interest expense, net 20,969 60,942 (65.6)% Income before income taxes 125,177 0.16% 446,423 0.65% (72.0)% Income tax expense 117,711 97,443 20.8% Net income 7,466 0.01% 348,980 0.51% (97.9)% Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (4,084) 1,585 Net income attributable to Cencora, Inc. $ 3,382 -% $ 350,565 0.51% (99.0)% Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.02 $ 1.74 (98.9)% Diluted $ 0.02 $ 1.72 (98.8)% Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 196,270 201,338 (2.5)% Diluted 198,082 203,395 (2.6)%

________________________________________ 1 Includes a $62.3 million gain from antitrust litigation settlements, a $12.3 million LIFO expense, and Turkey foreign currency remeasurement expense of $10.2 million in the three months ended September 30, 2024. Includes a $70.6 million gain from antitrust litigation settlements, a $90.3 million LIFO expense, and Turkey foreign currency remeasurement expense of $27.9 million in the three months ended September 30, 2023. 2 Includes a $49.1 million litigation accrual in the three months ended September 30, 2024. 3 Represents a goodwill impairment charge related to PharmaLex in the three months ended September 30, 2024. 4 Includes a $40.7 million gain on the divestiture of non-core businesses in the three months September 30, 2023.

CENCORA, INC.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) Fiscal Year Ended

September 30, 2024 % of

Revenue Fiscal Year Ended

September 30, 2023 % of

Revenue %

Change Revenue $ 293,958,599 $ 262,173,411 12.1% Cost of goods sold 284,048,570 253,213,918 12.2% Gross profit 1 9,910,029 3.37% 8,959,493 3.42% 10.6% Operating expenses: Distribution, selling, and administrative 5,661,106 1.93% 5,309,984 2.03% 6.6% Depreciation and amortization 1,091,974 0.37% 963,904 0.37% 13.3% Litigation and opioid-related expenses (credit), net 2 227,070 (24,693) Acquisition-related deal and integration expenses 103,001 139,683 Restructuring and other expenses 233,629 229,884 Goodwill impairment 3 418,000 - Total operating expenses 7,734,780 2.63% 6,618,762 2.52% 16.9% Operating income 2,175,249 0.74% 2,340,731 0.89% (7.1)% Other loss (income), net 4 14,283 (49,036) Interest expense, net 156,991 228,931 (31.4)% Income before income taxes 2,003,975 0.68% 2,160,836 0.82% (7.3)% Income tax expense 484,702 428,260 13.2% Net income 1,519,273 0.52% 1,732,576 0.66% (12.3)% Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (10,153) 12,717 Net income attributable to Cencora, Inc. $ 1,509,120 0.51% $ 1,745,293 0.67% (13.5)% Earnings per share: Basic $ 7.60 $ 8.62 (11.8)% Diluted $ 7.53 $ 8.53 (11.7)% Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 198,503 202,511 (2.0)% Diluted 200,284 204,591 (2.1)%

________________________________________ 1 Includes a $170.9 million gain from antitrust litigation settlements, a $52.2 million LIFO credit, and Turkey foreign currency remeasurement expense of $54.1 million in the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024. Includes a $239.1 million gain from antitrust litigation settlements, a $204.6 million LIFO expense, and Turkey foreign currency remeasurement expense of $87.0 million in the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023. 2 The fiscal year ended September 30, 2024 includes $263.1 million of litigation accruals, offset in part by a $92.2 million opioid settlement accrual reduction primarily as a result of the Company's prepayment of the net present value of a future obligation as permitted under its opioid settlement agreements. The fiscal year ended September 30, 2023 includes the receipt of $83.4 million from the H.D. Smith opioid litigation indemnity escrow. 3 Represents a goodwill impairment charge related to PharmaLex in the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024. 4 Includes a $40.7 million gain on the divestiture of non-core businesses in the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023.

CENCORA, INC.

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Gross Profit Operating

Expenses Operating Income Income Before

Income Taxes Income Tax

Expense Net Income

Attributable

to Cencora Diluted

Earnings

Per Share GAAP $ 2,492,417 $ 2,365,778 $ 126,639 $ 125,177 $ 117,711 $ 3,382 $ 0.02 Gains from antitrust litigation settlements (62,337) - (62,337) (62,337) (11,013) (51,324) (0.26) LIFO expense 12,273 - 12,273 12,273 4,369 7,904 0.04 Turkey highly inflationary impact 10,172 - 10,172 10,645 - 10,645 0.05 Acquisition-related intangibles amortization - (165,919) 165,919 165,919 24,045 141,441 0.71 Litigation and opioid-related expenses - (65,517) 65,517 65,517 2,670 62,847 0.32 Acquisition-related deal and integration expenses - (33,570) 33,570 33,570 5,649 27,921 0.14 Restructuring and other expenses - (81,304) 81,304 81,304 14,858 66,446 0.34 Goodwill impairment - (418,000) 418,000 418,000 3,705 414,295 2.09 Gain on remeasurement of equity investment - - - (8,551) - (8,551) (0.04) Other, net - - - 5,804 1,634 4,170 0.02 Tax reform 1 - - - (11,706) 5,822 (17,528) (0.09) Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 2,452,525 $ 1,601,468 $ 851,057 $ 835,615 $ 169,450 $ 661,648 $ 3.34 Adjusted Non-GAAP % change vs. prior year quarter 6.6% 6.8% 6.3% 12.8% 5.6% 13.9% 16.8% Percentages of Revenue: GAAP Adjusted

Non-GAAP Gross profit 3.15% 3.10% Operating expenses 2.99% 2.03% Operating income 0.16% 1.08%

________________________________________ 1 Includes tax expense relating to 2020 Swiss tax reform and the currency remeasurement of the related deferred tax assets, the latter of which is recorded within Other Income, Net. Note: For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the section titled "Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" of this release.

CENCORA, INC.

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Gross Profit Operating

Expenses Operating

Income Income Before

Income Taxes Income Tax

Expense Net Income

Attributable

to Cencora Diluted

Earnings

Per Share GAAP $ 2,253,452 $ 1,776,511 $ 476,941 $ 446,423 $ 97,443 $ 350,565 $ 1.72 Gains from antitrust litigation settlements (70,582) - (70,582) (70,582) (16,719) (53,863) (0.26) LIFO expense 90,323 - 90,323 90,323 21,264 69,059 0.34 Turkey highly inflationary impact 27,948 - 27,948 29,916 - 29,916 0.15 Acquisition-related intangibles amortization - (169,900) 169,900 169,900 40,214 128,718 0.63 Litigation and opioid-related expenses - (13,890) 13,890 13,890 3,305 10,585 0.05 Acquisition-related deal and integration expenses - (40,291) 40,291 40,291 9,548 30,743 0.15 Restructuring and other expenses - (52,276) 52,276 52,276 12,452 39,824 0.20 Gain on divestiture of non-core businesses - - - (40,665) 1,035 (41,700) (0.21) Other, net - - - 4,310 781 3,529 0.02 Tax reform 1 - - - 4,824 (8,931) 13,755 0.07 Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 2,301,141 $ 1,500,154 $ 800,987 $ 740,906 $ 160,392 $ 581,131 $ 2.86 Percentages of Revenue: GAAP Adjusted

Non-GAAP Gross profit 3.27% 3.34% Operating expenses 2.58% 2.18% Operating income 0.69% 1.16%

______________________________________ 1 Includes tax expense relating to Swiss tax reform and the currency remeasurement of the related deferred tax assets, the latter of which is recorded within Other Income, Net. Note: For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the section titled "Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" of this release.

CENCORA, INC.

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2024 Gross Profit Operating

Expenses Operating

Income Income Before

Income Taxes Income Tax

Expense Net Income

Attributable

to Cencora Diluted

Earnings

Per Share GAAP $ 9,910,029 $ 7,734,780 $ 2,175,249 $ 2,003,975 $ 484,702 $ 1,509,120 $ 7.53 Gains from antitrust litigation settlements (170,904) - (170,904) (170,904) (37,823) (133,081) (0.66) LIFO credit (52,168) - (52,168) (52,168) (11,545) (40,623) (0.20) Turkey highly inflationary impact 54,087 - 54,087 55,309 - 55,309 0.28 Acquisition-related intangibles amortization - (660,292) 660,292 660,292 146,131 512,426 2.56 Litigation and opioid-related expenses, net - (227,070) 227,070 227,070 46,546 180,524 0.90 Acquisition-related deal and integration expenses - (103,001) 103,001 103,001 22,795 80,206 0.40 Restructuring and other expenses - (233,629) 233,629 233,629 48,480 185,149 0.92 Goodwill impairment - (418,000) 418,000 418,000 3,705 414,295 2.07 Loss on remeasurement of equity investment - - - 16,201 - 16,201 0.08 Other, net - - - 16,814 3,261 13,553 0.07 Tax reform and discrete tax items 1 - - - (15,697) 20,811 (36,508) (0.18) Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 9,741,044 $ 6,092,788 $ 3,648,256 $ 3,495,522 $ 727,063 $ 2,756,571 $ 13.76 2 Adjusted Non-GAAP % change vs. prior year 8.1% 6.5% 10.9% 14.0% 17.0% 12.4% 14.8% Percentages of Revenue: GAAP Adjusted

Non-GAAP Gross profit 3.37% 3.31% Operating expenses 2.63% 2.07% Operating income 0.74% 1.24%

________________________________________ 1 Includes a tax benefit attributable to an adjustment of the Swiss valuation allowance (due to an increase in projected Swiss income and DTA utilization), tax expense relating to 2020 Swiss tax reform, and the currency remeasurement of the related deferred tax assets, the latter of which is recorded within Other Loss (Income), Net. 2 The sum of the components does not equal the total due to rounding. Note: For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the section titled "Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" of this release.

CENCORA, INC.

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2023 Gross Profit Operating

Expenses Operating

Income Income Before

Income Taxes Income Tax

Expense Net Income

Attributable

to Cencora Diluted

Earnings

Per Share GAAP $ 8,959,493 $ 6,618,762 $ 2,340,731 $ 2,160,836 $ 428,260 $ 1,745,293 $ 8.53 Gains from antitrust litigation settlements (239,092) - (239,092) (239,092) (55,894) (183,198) (0.90) LIFO expense 204,595 - 204,595 204,595 47,830 156,765 0.77 Turkey highly inflationary impact 86,967 - 86,967 95,938 - 95,938 0.47 Acquisition-related intangibles amortization - (551,046) 551,046 551,046 128,823 418,144 2.04 Litigation and opioid-related credit, net - 24,693 (24,693) (24,693) 13,717 (38,410) (0.19) Acquisition-related deal and integration expenses - (139,683) 139,683 139,683 32,655 107,028 0.52 Restructuring and other expenses - (229,884) 229,884 229,884 53,742 176,142 0.86 Gain on divestiture of non-core businesses - - - (40,665) 1,035 (41,700) (0.20) Other, net - - - (5,501) 781 (6,282) (0.03) Tax reform 1 - - - (6,638) (29,287) 22,649 0.11 Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 9,011,963 $ 5,722,842 $ 3,289,121 $ 3,065,393 $ 621,662 $ 2,452,369 $ 11.99 2 Percentages of Revenue: GAAP Adjusted

Non-GAAP Gross profit 3.42% 3.44% Operating expenses 2.52% 2.18% Operating income 0.89% 1.25%

________________________________________ 1 Tax expense relating to 2020 Swiss tax reform and the currency remeasurement of the related deferred tax assets, the latter of which is recorded within Other Loss (Income), Net. 2 The sum of the components does not equal the total due to rounding. Note: For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the section titled "Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" of this release.

CENCORA, INC.

SUMMARY SEGMENT INFORMATION

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Revenue 2024 2023 % Change U.S. Healthcare Solutions $ 71,671,130 $ 61,928,984 15.7% International Healthcare Solutions 7,382,054 6,994,689 5.5% Intersegment eliminations (3,078) (1,342) Revenue $ 79,050,106 $ 68,922,331 14.7% Three Months Ended September 30, Operating income 2024 2023 % Change U.S. Healthcare Solutions $ 697,384 $ 632,830 10.2% International Healthcare Solutions 153,673 168,157 (8.6)% Total segment operating income 851,057 800,987 6.3% Gains from antitrust litigation settlements 62,337 70,582 LIFO expense (12,273) (90,323) Turkey highly inflationary impact (10,172) (27,948) Acquisition-related intangibles amortization (165,919) (169,900) Litigation and opioid-related expenses (65,517) (13,890) Acquisition-related deal and integration expenses (33,570) (40,291) Restructuring and other expenses (81,304) (52,276) Goodwill impairment (418,000) - Operating income $ 126,639 $ 476,941 (73.4)% Percentages of revenue: U.S. Healthcare Solutions Gross profit 2.27% 2.38% Operating expenses 1.29% 1.36% Operating income 0.97% 1.02% International Healthcare Solutions Gross profit 11.22% 11.84% Operating expenses 9.14% 9.43% Operating income 2.08% 2.40% Cencora, Inc. (GAAP) Gross profit 3.15% 3.27% Operating expenses 2.99% 2.58% Operating income 0.16% 0.69% Cencora, Inc. (Non-GAAP) Adjusted gross profit 3.10% 3.34% Adjusted operating expenses 2.03% 2.18% Adjusted operating income 1.08% 1.16% Note: For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the section titled "Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" of this release.

CENCORA, INC.

SUMMARY SEGMENT INFORMATION

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited) Fiscal Year Ended September 30, Revenue 2024 2023 % Change U.S. Healthcare Solutions $ 265,339,427 $ 234,759,218 13.0% International Healthcare Solutions 28,627,542 27,418,679 4.4% Intersegment eliminations (8,370) (4,486) Revenue $ 293,958,599 $ 262,173,411 12.1% Fiscal Year Ended September 30, Operating income 2024 2023 % Change U.S. Healthcare Solutions $ 2,934,877 $ 2,596,559 13.0% International Healthcare Solutions 713,379 692,562 3.0% Total segment operating income 3,648,256 3,289,121 10.9% Gains from antitrust litigation settlements 170,904 239,092 LIFO credit (expense) 52,168 (204,595) Turkey highly inflationary impact (54,087) (86,967) Acquisition-related intangibles amortization (660,292) (551,046) Litigation and opioid-related (expenses) credit, net (227,070) 24,693 Acquisition-related deal and integration expenses (103,001) (139,683) Restructuring and other expenses (233,629) (229,884) Goodwill impairment (418,000) - Operating income $ 2,175,249 $ 2,340,731 (7.1)% Percentages of revenue: U.S. Healthcare Solutions Gross profit 2.42% 2.48% Operating expenses 1.31% 1.37% Operating income 1.11% 1.11% International Healthcare Solutions Gross profit 11.60% 11.64% Operating expenses 9.11% 9.11% Operating income 2.49% 2.53% Cencora, Inc. (GAAP) Gross profit 3.37% 3.42% Operating expenses 2.63% 2.52% Operating income 0.74% 0.89% Cencora, Inc. (Non-GAAP) Adjusted gross profit 3.31% 3.44% Adjusted operating expenses 2.07% 2.18% Adjusted operating income 1.24% 1.25% Note: For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the section titled "Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" of this release.

CENCORA, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

(unaudited) September 30, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,132,648 $ 2,592,051 Accounts receivable, net 23,871,815 20,911,081 Inventories 18,998,833 17,454,768 Right to recover assets 1,175,871 1,314,857 Prepaid expenses and other 538,646 526,069 Total current assets 47,717,813 42,798,826 Property and equipment, net 2,181,410 2,135,171 Goodwill and other intangible assets 13,319,073 14,005,900 Deferred income taxes 246,348 200,667 Other assets 3,637,023 3,418,182 Total assets $ 67,101,667 $ 62,558,746 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 50,942,162 $ 45,836,037 Accrued expenses and other 2,758,560 2,353,817 Short-term debt 576,331 641,344 Total current liabilities 54,277,053 48,831,198 Long-term debt 3,811,745 4,146,113 Accrued income taxes 291,796 310,676 Deferred income taxes 1,643,746 1,657,944 Accrued litigation liability 4,296,902 5,061,795 Other liabilities 1,993,683 1,884,733 Total equity 786,742 666,287 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 67,101,667 $ 62,558,746

CENCORA, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Operating Activities: Net income $ 1,519,273 $ 1,732,576 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities 1,666,724 1,304,216 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions and divestitures: Accounts receivable (2,784,339) (2,711,786) Inventories (1,479,599) (2,183,368) Accounts payable 4,968,093 6,103,451 Other, net (405,467) (333,755) Net cash provided by operating activities 3,484,685 3,911,334 Investing Activities: Capital expenditures (487,173) (458,359) Cost of acquired companies, net of cash acquired 1 (69,771) (1,409,835) Cost of equity investments 2 (30,430) (743,275) Non-customer note receivable (50,000) - Other, net 19,278 9,004 Net cash used in investing activities (618,096) (2,602,465) Financing Activities: Net debt repayments (385,452) (623,258) Purchases of common stock (1,491,367) (1,180,728) Exercises of stock options 37,840 61,152 Cash dividends on common stock (416,168) (398,752) Employee tax withholdings related to restricted share vesting (63,500) (71,279) Other, net (12,347) (9,413) Net cash used in financing activities (2,330,994) (2,222,278) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 9,396 72,759 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 544,991 (840,650) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of fiscal year 3 2,752,889 3,593,539 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of fiscal year 3 $ 3,297,880 $ 2,752,889

________________________________________ 1 Includes $1,406.5 million for the acquisition of PharmaLex in the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023. 2 Includes a $718.4 million investment in OneOncology in the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023. 3 The following represents a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents in the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets to cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows:

September 30, (amounts in thousands) 2024 2023 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,132,648 $ 2,592,051 $ 3,388,189 Restricted cash (included in Prepaid Expenses and Other) 98,596 97,722 144,980 Restricted cash (included in Other Assets) 66,636 63,116 60,370 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 3,297,880 $ 2,752,889 $ 3,593,539

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION REGARDING

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses the non-GAAP financial measures described below. The non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. These supplemental measures may vary from, and may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures by other companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures are presented because management uses non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's operating performance, to perform financial planning, and to determine incentive compensation. Therefore, the Company believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information to, and facilitates additional analysis by, investors. The presented non-GAAP financial measures exclude items that management does not believe reflect the Company's core operating performance because such items are outside the control of the Company or are inherently unusual, non-operating, unpredictable, non-recurring, or non-cash. We have included the following non-GAAP earnings-related financial measures in this release:

Adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross profit margin: Adjusted gross profit is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes gains from antitrust litigation settlements, Turkey highly inflationary impact and LIFO expense (credit). Adjusted gross profit margin is the ratio of adjusted gross profit to total revenue. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors as a supplemental measure of the Company's ongoing operating performance. Gains from antitrust litigation settlements, Turkey highly inflationary impact, and LIFO expense (credit) are excluded because the Company cannot control the amounts recognized or timing of these items. Gains from antitrust litigation settlements relate to the settlement of lawsuits that have been filed against brand pharmaceutical manufacturers alleging that the manufacturer, by itself or in concert with others, took improper actions to delay or prevent generic drugs from entering the market. LIFO expense (credit) is affected by changes in inventory quantities, product mix, and manufacturer pricing practices, which may be impacted by market and other external influences.





Adjusted gross profit is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes gains from antitrust litigation settlements, Turkey highly inflationary impact and LIFO expense (credit). Adjusted gross profit margin is the ratio of adjusted gross profit to total revenue. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors as a supplemental measure of the Company's ongoing operating performance. Gains from antitrust litigation settlements, Turkey highly inflationary impact, and LIFO expense (credit) are excluded because the Company cannot control the amounts recognized or timing of these items. Gains from antitrust litigation settlements relate to the settlement of lawsuits that have been filed against brand pharmaceutical manufacturers alleging that the manufacturer, by itself or in concert with others, took improper actions to delay or prevent generic drugs from entering the market. LIFO expense (credit) is affected by changes in inventory quantities, product mix, and manufacturer pricing practices, which may be impacted by market and other external influences. Adjusted operating expenses and adjusted operating expense margin: Adjusted operating expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes acquisition-related intangibles amortization; litigation and opioid-related expenses (credit); acquisition-related deal and integration expenses; restructuring and other expenses; and goodwill impairment. Adjusted operating expense margin is the ratio of adjusted operating expenses to total revenue. Acquisition-related intangibles amortization is excluded because it is a non-cash item and does not reflect the operating performance of the acquired companies. We exclude acquisition-related deal and integration expenses and restructuring and other expenses that relate to unpredictable and/or non-recurring business activities. We exclude the amount of litigation and opioid-related expenses (credit), and the impairment of goodwill, that are unusual, non-operating, unpredictable, non-recurring or non-cash in nature because we believe these exclusions facilitate the analysis of our ongoing operational performance.





Adjusted operating expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes acquisition-related intangibles amortization; litigation and opioid-related expenses (credit); acquisition-related deal and integration expenses; restructuring and other expenses; and goodwill impairment. Adjusted operating expense margin is the ratio of adjusted operating expenses to total revenue. Acquisition-related intangibles amortization is excluded because it is a non-cash item and does not reflect the operating performance of the acquired companies. We exclude acquisition-related deal and integration expenses and restructuring and other expenses that relate to unpredictable and/or non-recurring business activities. We exclude the amount of litigation and opioid-related expenses (credit), and the impairment of goodwill, that are unusual, non-operating, unpredictable, non-recurring or non-cash in nature because we believe these exclusions facilitate the analysis of our ongoing operational performance. Adjusted operating income and adjusted operating income margin: Adjusted operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the same items that are described above and excluded from adjusted gross profit and adjusted operating expenses. Adjusted operating income margin is the ratio of adjusted operating income to total revenue. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors as a supplemental way to evaluate the Company's performance because the adjustments are unusual, non-operating, unpredictable, non-recurring or non-cash in nature.





Adjusted operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the same items that are described above and excluded from adjusted gross profit and adjusted operating expenses. Adjusted operating income margin is the ratio of adjusted operating income to total revenue. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors as a supplemental way to evaluate the Company's performance because the adjustments are unusual, non-operating, unpredictable, non-recurring or non-cash in nature. Adjusted income before income taxes : Adjusted income before income taxes is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the same items that are described above and excluded from adjusted operating income. In addition, the gain (loss) on the currency remeasurement of the deferred tax asset relating to 2020 Swiss tax reform, the gain on the divestiture of non-core businesses, and the gain (loss) on the remeasurement of an equity investment are excluded from adjusted income before income taxes because these amounts are unusual, non-operating, and/or non-recurring. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors because it facilitates the calculation of the Company's adjusted effective tax rate.





: Adjusted income before income taxes is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the same items that are described above and excluded from adjusted operating income. In addition, the gain (loss) on the currency remeasurement of the deferred tax asset relating to 2020 Swiss tax reform, the gain on the divestiture of non-core businesses, and the gain (loss) on the remeasurement of an equity investment are excluded from adjusted income before income taxes because these amounts are unusual, non-operating, and/or non-recurring. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors because it facilitates the calculation of the Company's adjusted effective tax rate. Adjusted effective tax rate: Adjusted effective tax rate is a non-GAAP financial measure that is determined by dividing adjusted income tax expense by adjusted income before income taxes. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors because it presents an effective tax rate that does not reflect unusual, non-operating, unpredictable, non-recurring, or non-cash amounts or items that are outside the control of the Company.





Adjusted effective tax rate is a non-GAAP financial measure that is determined by dividing adjusted income tax expense by adjusted income before income taxes. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors because it presents an effective tax rate that does not reflect unusual, non-operating, unpredictable, non-recurring, or non-cash amounts or items that are outside the control of the Company. Adjusted income tax expense : Adjusted income tax expense is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the income tax expense associated with the same items that are described above and excluded from adjusted income before income taxes. Certain discrete tax items primarily attributable to foreign valuation allowance adjustments are also excluded from adjusted income tax expense. Further, certain expenses relating to 2020 Swiss tax reform are excluded from adjusted income tax expense. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors as a supplemental way to evaluate the Company's performance because the adjustments are unusual, non-operating, unpredictable, non-recurring or non-cash in nature.





: Adjusted income tax expense is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the income tax expense associated with the same items that are described above and excluded from adjusted income before income taxes. Certain discrete tax items primarily attributable to foreign valuation allowance adjustments are also excluded from adjusted income tax expense. Further, certain expenses relating to 2020 Swiss tax reform are excluded from adjusted income tax expense. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors as a supplemental way to evaluate the Company's performance because the adjustments are unusual, non-operating, unpredictable, non-recurring or non-cash in nature. Adjusted net income/loss attributable to noncontrolling interest: Adjusted net income/loss attributable to noncontrolling interest excludes the non-controlling interest portion of the same items described above. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors because it facilitates the calculation of adjusted net income attributable to the Company.





Adjusted net income/loss attributable to noncontrolling interest excludes the non-controlling interest portion of the same items described above. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors because it facilitates the calculation of adjusted net income attributable to the Company. Adjusted net income attributable to the Company: Adjusted net income attributable to the Company is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the same items that are described above. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors as a supplemental way to evaluate the Company's performance because the adjustments are unusual, non-operating, unpredictable, non-recurring or non-cash in nature.





Adjusted net income attributable to the Company is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the same items that are described above. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors as a supplemental way to evaluate the Company's performance because the adjustments are unusual, non-operating, unpredictable, non-recurring or non-cash in nature. Adjusted diluted earnings per share: Adjusted diluted earnings per share excludes the per share impact of adjustments including gains from antitrust litigation settlements; Turkey highly inflationary impact; LIFO expense (credit); acquisition-related intangibles amortization; litigation and opioid expenses (credit); acquisition-related deal and integration expenses; restructuring and other expenses; impairment of goodwill; the gain on the divestiture of non-core businesses; the gain (loss) on the currency remeasurement related to 2020 Swiss tax reform; and the gain (loss) on the remeasurement of an equity investment, in each case net of the tax effect calculated using the applicable effective tax rate for those items. In addition, the per share impact of certain discrete tax items primarily attributable to an adjustment of a foreign valuation allowance, and the per share impact of certain expenses related to 2020 Swiss tax reform are also excluded from adjusted diluted earnings per share. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors because it eliminates the per share impact of the items that are outside the control of the Company or that we consider to not be indicative of our ongoing operating performance due to their inherent unusual, non-operating, unpredictable, non-recurring, or non-cash nature.





Adjusted diluted earnings per share excludes the per share impact of adjustments including gains from antitrust litigation settlements; Turkey highly inflationary impact; LIFO expense (credit); acquisition-related intangibles amortization; litigation and opioid expenses (credit); acquisition-related deal and integration expenses; restructuring and other expenses; impairment of goodwill; the gain on the divestiture of non-core businesses; the gain (loss) on the currency remeasurement related to 2020 Swiss tax reform; and the gain (loss) on the remeasurement of an equity investment, in each case net of the tax effect calculated using the applicable effective tax rate for those items. In addition, the per share impact of certain discrete tax items primarily attributable to an adjustment of a foreign valuation allowance, and the per share impact of certain expenses related to 2020 Swiss tax reform are also excluded from adjusted diluted earnings per share. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors because it eliminates the per share impact of the items that are outside the control of the Company or that we consider to not be indicative of our ongoing operating performance due to their inherent unusual, non-operating, unpredictable, non-recurring, or non-cash nature. Adjusted Free Cash Flow: Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net cash provided by operating activities, excluding significant unpredictable or non-recurring cash payments or receipts relating to legal settlements, minus capital expenditures. Adjusted free cash flow is used internally by management for measuring operating cash flow generation and setting performance targets and has historically been used as one of the means of providing guidance on possible future cash flows. For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024, adjusted free cash flow of $3,064.3 million consisted of net cash provided by operating activities of $3,484.7 million plus $237.7 million for the prepayment of a future obligation as permitted under our opioid settlement agreements, minus capital expenditures of $487.2 million and the gains from antitrust litigation settlements of $170.9 million. The Company does not provide forward looking guidance on a GAAP basis for free cash flow because the timing and amount of favorable and unfavorable settlements excluded from this metric, the probable significance of which cannot be determined, are unavailable and cannot be reasonably estimated.

In our slide presentation for investors, the Company also presents revenue and operating income on a "constant currency" basis, which are non-GAAP financial measures. These amounts are calculated by translating current period GAAP results at the foreign currency exchange rates used in the comparable period in the prior year. The Company presents such constant currency financial information because it has significant operations outside of the United States reporting in currencies other than the U.S. dollar and management believes that this presentation provides a framework to assess how its business performed excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, (i) revenue of $79.1 billion was negatively impacted by foreign currency translation of $164.5 million, resulting in revenue on a constant currency basis of $79.2 billion, and (ii) operating income of $851.1 million was negatively impacted by foreign currency translation of $1.1 million, resulting in operating income on a constant currency basis of $852.2 million. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 in the International Healthcare Solutions segment, (i) revenue of $7.4 billion was negatively impacted by foreign currency translation of $164.5 million, resulting in revenue on a constant currency basis of $7.5 billion, and (ii) operating income of $153.7 million was negatively impacted by foreign currency translation of $1.1 million, resulting in operating income on a constant currency basis of $154.8 million. For fiscal 2024, (i) revenue of $294.0 billion was negatively impacted by foreign currency translation of $995.9 million, resulting in revenue on a constant currency basis of $295.0 billion, and (ii) operating income of $3.6 billion was negatively impacted by foreign currency translation of $38.8 million, resulting in operating income on a constant currency basis of $3.7 billion. For fiscal 2024 in the International Healthcare Solutions segment, (i) revenue of $28.6 billion was negatively impacted by foreign currency translation of $995.9 million, resulting in revenue on a constant currency basis of $29.6 billion, and (ii) operating income of $713.4 million was negatively impacted by foreign currency translation of $38.8 million, resulting in operating income on a constant currency basis of $752.2 million.

In addition, the Company has provided non-GAAP fiscal year 2025 guidance for diluted earnings per share, operating income, effective income tax rate and free cash flow that excludes the same or similar items as those that are excluded from the historical non-GAAP financial measures, as well as significant items that are outside the control of the Company or inherently unusual, non-operating, unpredictable, non-recurring or non-cash in nature. The Company does not provide forward looking guidance on a GAAP basis for such metrics because certain financial information, the probable significance of which cannot be determined, is not available and cannot be reasonably estimated. For example, LIFO expense/credit is largely dependent upon the future inflation or deflation of brand and generic pharmaceuticals, which is out of the Company's control, and acquisition-related intangibles amortization depends on the timing and amount of future acquisitions, which cannot be reasonably estimated. Similarly, the timing and amount of favorable and unfavorable settlements, the probable significance of which cannot be determined, are unavailable and cannot be reasonably estimated.

