

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Along with Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election, Republicans have taken back control of the Senate.



With 52 seats, Republican Party has crossed simple majority in the 100-member Senate, while the Democrats have so far won only 42 seats.



The Democratic party lost its razor-thin majority in the Upper House as its candidates lost in two crucial seats. Republican Gov. Jim Justice won the West Virginia Senate seat vacated by Democrat-turned-independent Sen. Joe Manchin, while Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown lost in Ohio.



The Democrats failed to defeat Ted Cruz in Texas, which was one of their key targets.



'America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate. We have taken back control of the Senate - wow that's good,' Trump told his supporters at the Palm Beach Convention Centre.



The race is still on for the House of Representatives, which is currently narrowly controlled by the Republicans.



The Republican Party has so far won 198 seats in the House, 20 short of majority, while the Democratic Party could win only 180 seats so far.



Neither party seemed to have an overall edge in the House, and reports say it could take days before results in all 435 seats are officially declared as processing of absentee and mail-in ballots were delayed in some states, including Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.



Voters also went to the polling stations in 11 states to elect their governor.



