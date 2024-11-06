Stockholm, Sweden--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2024) - Tress Wellness, creator of Amazon's top-rated at-home waxing kit with over 34,000 customer reviews, announces that customers can now purchase their highly acclaimed products directly through their Shopify store. This direct purchasing channel complements the brand's successful Amazon presence and responds to growing customer demand for a direct shopping experience.





Home Waxing Kit by Tress Wellness

Featured in leading publications, Tress Wellness has transformed the at-home waxing industry with its dermatologically-tested, easy-to-use products. The brand's flagship digital waxing kit has earned a remarkable 4.3-star rating from over 34,000 Amazon customers, establishing itself as the go-to solution for at-home waxing.

"After building a devoted customer base on Amazon, we're excited to strengthen our direct relationship with our community through our Shopify store," said Filip Anhera, CEO at Tress Wellness. "Our customers can now choose where and how they want to purchase our products, whether through Amazon or directly from us."

The Tress Wellness range of waxing products currently available, includes:

Digital display wax warmers with precise temperature control

Dermatologically-tested hard wax beads for sensitive skin

Complete waxing kits with pre and post-wax care products

Specialized formulations for facial, body, and Brazilian waxing

Key Product Features:

Easy to use and beginner friendly waxing products

Formulations for a gentle, less painful waxing experience Products packed with natural ingredients

Suitable for all skin and hair types More affordable than the salon

Dermatologically tested and certified formulations Cruelty-free and carbon-neutral products

Customers can shop the complete Tress Wellness collection at TressWellness.com while the brand maintains its strong presence on Amazon, offering consumers flexible purchasing options.

About Tress Wellness:

Tress Wellness was founded with one aim-making at-home waxing simple, stress-free and mess-free. We have empowered over 200,000 home waxers to master professional, salon-quality hair removal from the comfort of their own home. Tress Wellness is committed to providing safe and effective waxing solutions for all skin types. With 250 million waxers watching us on social media, and features on major media outlets including Cosmopolitan, Business Insider and InStyle, it's safe to say we're turning heads in the home- waxing space.

About Tress Wellness

Tress Wellness is revolutionizing at-home waxing with its comprehensive, all-in-one waxing kits and premium hard wax beads. Founded by two men with a mission to make waxing easy and accessible for everyone, the brand prioritizes gentle care with products infused with olive and jojoba oils, ideal for even the most sensitive skin. Their kits include everything needed for a flawless at-home waxing experience-five bags of wax beads, a professional-grade wax warmer, a detailed waxing guide, essential tools, and a beginner-friendly app. Perfect for all body areas, including Brazilian waxing.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/228974

SOURCE: Tress Wellness