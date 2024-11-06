DJ BILENDI: Revenues for the year to September 2024: EUR45.2m +3.0% growth

BILENDI BILENDI: Revenues for the year to September 2024: EUR45.2m +3.0% growth 06-Nov-2024 / 17:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenues for the year to September 2024: EUR45.2m +3.0% growth Paris, 6 November 2024 - Bilendi, a European leader in research technology and data, announces the publication of its revenues for the third quarter of 2024 and for the first nine months of 2024. Q3 9M In MEUR, ? ? 2023 2024 ? 2023 2024 ? (unaudited figures) at CER at CER France 2.9 3.0 +2.9% +2.9% 9.7 10.1 +4.1% +4.1% International 11.4 11.6 +1.7% +1.1% 34.1 35.1 +2.7% +2.1% Total 14.2 14.5 +2.0% +1.4% 43.8 45.2 +3.0% +2.5%

Bilendi has posted year-to-September revenues of EUR45.2 million, up +3.0% (+2.5% at constant exchange rates). Revenues for the third quarter of 2024 were EUR14.5 million, up +2.0% on the same period in 2023 (up +1.4% at constant exchange rates).

Outside France (80% of revenues), revenues were EUR11.6 million, an increase of +1.7% (+1.1% at constant exchange rates). This dynamic performance was driven in particular by business in the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain and in DACH area (Germany, Austria and Switzerland).

In France (20% of revenues), Bilendi continued its growth momentum in the third quarter with revenues of EUR3.0 million, up +2.9% on the same period in 2023.

Acquisition of Tandemz, French specialist in the recruitment of UX testers

In October[1], Bilendi announced the acquisition of Tandemz, the French specialist in the recruitment of UX testers.

Founded in 2020, this self-service platform facilitates the recruitment of participants for customer interviews, user tests and UX surveys on a global scale. To date, Tandemz has more than 30,000 testers for over 150 active clients.

This strategic acquisition will enable Bilendi to enhance its technology offering and gain access to the fast-growing UX Research market. At the same time, Tandemz will gain access to over 2.5 million active Bilendi panellists in 15 European countries.

2026 objectives confirmed

The Group has reaffirmed its aggressive growth strategy, combining organic development and targeted acquisitions, with the objective of reaching revenues of EUR100 million by 2026 and EBITDA of 20% to 25% of revenues, ie. EUR20 to 25 million.

About Bilendi

Bilendi is a European leader in technologies, data and IA solutions for the market research industry. Bilendi's mission is to collect and process reliable data, in an ethical manner, from consumers, citizens, patients, professionals, etc. for use by researchers in order to better understand our society, and for economic and political players, so that they can make informed decisions.

With a team of over 400 people, Bilendi has offices in France, the UK, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Spain, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Morocco, serving 1,700 customers.

Certified ISO 20252:2019, Bilandi has developed BARI, an AI dedicated to the market research industry, Bilendi Discuss, a market research platform available in SaaS mode, and high-quality online panels in 13 European countries.

The Group is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. ISIN code: FR0004174233 - Mnémo code: ALBLD - Eligible PEA PME - « Innovative company » status from BPI France.

