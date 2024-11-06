Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.11.2024
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
WKN: A0LD76 | ISIN: FR0004174233
Frankfurt
05.11.24
08:03 Uhr
14,850 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BILENDI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BILENDI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,05015,65019:03
Dow Jones News
06.11.2024 18:13 Uhr
117 Leser
BILENDI: Revenues for the year to September 2024: EUR45.2m +3.0% growth

DJ BILENDI: Revenues for the year to September 2024: EUR45.2m +3.0% growth 

BILENDI 
BILENDI: Revenues for the year to September 2024: EUR45.2m +3.0% growth 
06-Nov-2024 / 17:40 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
Revenues for the year to September 2024: EUR45.2m 
+3.0% growth 
 
 
Paris, 6 November 2024 - Bilendi, a European leader in research technology and data, announces the publication of its 
revenues for the third quarter of 2024 and for the first nine months of 2024. 
 
 
             Q3            9M 
In MEUR,                  ?            ? 
             2023 2024 ?       2023 2024 ? 
(unaudited figures)           at CER          at CER 
France          2.9 3.0 +2.9% +2.9%  9.7 10.1 +4.1% +4.1% 
International      11.4 11.6 +1.7% +1.1%  34.1 35.1 +2.7% +2.1% 
Total          14.2 14.5 +2.0% +1.4%  43.8 45.2 +3.0% +2.5%

Bilendi has posted year-to-September revenues of EUR45.2 million, up +3.0% (+2.5% at constant exchange rates). Revenues for the third quarter of 2024 were EUR14.5 million, up +2.0% on the same period in 2023 (up +1.4% at constant exchange rates).

Outside France (80% of revenues), revenues were EUR11.6 million, an increase of +1.7% (+1.1% at constant exchange rates). This dynamic performance was driven in particular by business in the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain and in DACH area (Germany, Austria and Switzerland).

In France (20% of revenues), Bilendi continued its growth momentum in the third quarter with revenues of EUR3.0 million, up +2.9% on the same period in 2023.

Acquisition of Tandemz, French specialist in the recruitment of UX testers

In October[1], Bilendi announced the acquisition of Tandemz, the French specialist in the recruitment of UX testers.

Founded in 2020, this self-service platform facilitates the recruitment of participants for customer interviews, user tests and UX surveys on a global scale. To date, Tandemz has more than 30,000 testers for over 150 active clients.

This strategic acquisition will enable Bilendi to enhance its technology offering and gain access to the fast-growing UX Research market. At the same time, Tandemz will gain access to over 2.5 million active Bilendi panellists in 15 European countries.

2026 objectives confirmed

The Group has reaffirmed its aggressive growth strategy, combining organic development and targeted acquisitions, with the objective of reaching revenues of EUR100 million by 2026 and EBITDA of 20% to 25% of revenues, ie. EUR20 to 25 million.

Next publication: Q4 revenues, 26 February 2025 (after close of trading)

About Bilendi

Bilendi is a European leader in technologies, data and IA solutions for the market research industry. Bilendi's mission is to collect and process reliable data, in an ethical manner, from consumers, citizens, patients, professionals, etc. for use by researchers in order to better understand our society, and for economic and political players, so that they can make informed decisions.

With a team of over 400 people, Bilendi has offices in France, the UK, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Spain, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Morocco, serving 1,700 customers.

Certified ISO 20252:2019, Bilandi has developed BARI, an AI dedicated to the market research industry, Bilendi Discuss, a market research platform available in SaaS mode, and high-quality online panels in 13 European countries.

The Group is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. ISIN code: FR0004174233 - Mnémo code: ALBLD - Eligible PEA PME - « Innovative company » status from BPI France.

www.bilendi.com

Contacts 

XXXXXX 
Marc Bidou - Founder, Chairman and CEO 
                                       Marc Bidou - Chairman and CEO 
Phone: +331 44 88 60 30 
                                       Phone: 01 44 88 60 30 
m.bidou@bilendi.com 
                                       m.bidou@XXXXXX.com 
 
 
SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 
                                       ACTIFIN 
Analysts & Investors Relations     Press Relations: 
                                       Analysts & Investors Relations     Press: 
Foucauld Charavay           Isabelle Dray 
                                       Foucauld Charavay           Isabelle Dray 
foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com 
                                       foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com 
Phone: +331 56 88 11 10        Phone: +331 56 88 11 29 
                                       Phone: 01 56 88 11 10         Phone: 01 56 88 11 29

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] See the press release of 14 October 2024

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Revenues for the year to September 2024: EUR45.2m +3.0% growth 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   BILENDI 
       4 rue de Ventadour 
       75001 PARIS 
       France 
E-mail:    contact.fr@bilendi.com 
Internet:   www.bilendi.com 
ISIN:     FR0004174233 
Euronext   ALBLD 
Ticker: 
AMF Category: Additional regulated information to be pubicly disclosed under the legislation of a Member State / Third 
       quarter financial report 
EQS News ID: 2024073 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2024073 06-Nov-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2024073&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 06, 2024 11:40 ET (16:40 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
