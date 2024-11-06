Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2024) - TMX Group Limited (TSX: X) today announced October 2024 trading statistics for its marketplaces - Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, including Alpha-X & Alpha DRK, and Montréal Exchange.

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *



October 2024 September 2024 October 2023 Volume 11,818,894,460 11,493,486,995 9,410,960,287 Value $275,535,479,382 $285,041,200,207 $198,803,826,543 Transactions 21,395,785 20,326,563 20,578,629







Daily Averages





Volume 537.2 million 574.7 million 448.1 million Value $12,524.3 million $14,252.1 million $9,466.8 million Transactions 972,536 1,016,328 979,935

Year-to-date Statistics



2024 2023 % Change Volume 108,571,984,222 102,812,716,035 +5.6 Value $2,524,409,457,579 $2,226,852,421,500 +13.4 Transactions 205,871,281 207,892,199 -1.0







Daily Averages





Volume 514.6 million 491.9 million +4.6 Value $11,964.0 million $10,654.8 million +12.3 Transactions 975,693 994,700 -1.9

Toronto Stock Exchange



October 2024 September 2024 October 2023 Volume 7,410,735,875 7,963,437,833 6,282,618,585 Value $258,170,442,462 $269,193,775,897 $184,858,466,181 Transactions 18,895,859 18,065,441 18,323,596 S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^ 24,156.87 24,000.37 18,873.47







Daily Averages





Volume 336.9 million 398.2 million 299.2 million Value $11,735.0 million $13,459.7 million $8,802.8 million Transactions 858,903 903,272 872,552

Year-to-date Statistics



2024 2023 % Change Volume 71,740,435,339 69,077,922,050 +3.9 Value $2,362,428,276,445 $2,082,635,008,430 +13.4 Transactions 182,222,292 184,469,338 -1.2







Daily Averages





Volume 340.0 million 330.5 million +2.9 Value $11,196 million $9,964.8 million +12.4 Transactions 863,613 882,628 -2.2

TSX Venture Exchange *



October 2024 September 2024 October 2023 Volume 3,314,442,275 2,579,115,123 2,215,674,127 Value $1,432,967,777 $1,114,922,138 $901,713,404 Transactions 797,469 634,123 599,644 S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^ 601.43 581.12 516.07







Daily Averages





Volume 150.7 million 129.0 million 105.5 million Value $65.1 million $55.7 million $42.9 million Transactions 36,249 31,706 28,554

Year-to-date Statistics



2024 2023 % Change Volume 26,975,670,298 24,220,333,494 +11.4 Value $11,198,608,361 $11,391,348,313 -1.7 Transactions 6,633,974 6,694,723 -0.9







Daily Averages





Volume 127.8 million 115.9 million +10.3 Value $53.1 million $54.5 million -2.6 Transactions 31,441 32,032 -1.8

TSX Alpha Exchange



October 2024 September 2024 October 2023 Volume 1,077,118,524 935,910,396 912,667,575 Value $15,360,507,092 $14,237,884,724 $13,043,646,958 Transactions 1,649,664 1,577,759 1,655,389







Daily Averages





Volume 49.0 million 46.8 million 43.5 million Value $698.2 million $711.9 million $621.1 million Transactions 74,985 78,888 78,828

Year-to-date Statistics



2024 2023 % Change Volume 9,754,200,082 9,514,460,491 +2.5 Value $147,451,442,144 $132,826,064,757 +11.0 Transactions 16,670,898 16,728,138 -0.3







Daily Averages





Volume 46.2 million 45.5 million +1.5 Value $698.8 million $635.5 million +10.0 Transactions 79,009 80,039 -1.3

Alpha-X and Alpha DRK **



October 2024 September 2024 October 2023 Volume 16,597,786 15,023,643 N/A Value $571,562,051 $494,617,448

Transactions 52,793 49,240









Daily Averages





Volume 0.8 million 0.8 million N/A Value $26.0 million $24.7 million

Transactions 2,400 2,462



Year-to-date Statistics



2024 2023 % Change Volume 101,678,503 N/A N/A Value $3,331,130,629



Transactions 344,117











Daily Averages





Volume 0.5 million N/A N/A Value $15.8 million



Transactions 1,631





Montreal Exchange



October 2024 September 2024 October 2023 Derivatives Volume (Contracts) 18,178,423 16,986,901 14,727,787 Open Interest (Contracts) 22,135,497 19,645,947 16,415,941

Year-to-date Statistics



2024 2023 % Change Volume (Contracts) 160,129,974 141,613,490 +13.1 Open Interest (Contracts) 22,135,497 16,415,941 +34.8

*Includes NEX

**Trading on Alpha-X and Alpha DRK commenced on November 6, 2023.

