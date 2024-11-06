

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent study explored the link between per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances or PFAs and kidney function, explaining the rapid rise of diseases among young people.



Forever chemicals are usually found in tap water, shampoo and food wrappers.



The study involved 78 young adults with overweight or obesity in early adolescence, who were at a high risk for metabolic disease.



The researchers collected blood samples of the participants at baseline and at 4-year follow-up. They noted the baseline levels of PFAs and plasma metabolites.



At the end of the study, they found that the forever chemicals may have been responsible for up to 50 percent decrease in kidney function.



'Together, these results provide evidence suggesting that the associations of PFAS exposure on kidney function may be mediated by alterations in gut microbial taxa and metabolic profiles in young adults,' the authors wrote.



'Therefore, the interplay between the gut microbiome and metabolites may be contributing to the mediating effects of PFAS exposure on decreased kidney function.'



Earlier, several studies have found that forever chemicals cause immune system problems, pregnancy complications, fertility issues, and kidney and testicular cancer.



