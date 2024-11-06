

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PTC Inc. (PTC) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $126.52 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $45.60 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, PTC Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $186.06 million or $1.54 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.6% to $626.55 million from $546.62 million last year.



PTC Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $126.52 Mln. vs. $45.60 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.04 vs. $0.38 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $626.55 Mln vs. $546.62 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.75 to $0.95 Next quarter revenue guidance: $540 to $570 Mln



