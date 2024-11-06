

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $266 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $426 million, or $1.57 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Fidelity National Financial Inc reported adjusted earnings of $356 million or $1.30 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.7% to $3.603 billion from $2.778 billion last year.



Fidelity National Financial Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $266 Mln. vs. $426 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.97 vs. $1.57 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.603 Bln vs. $2.778 Bln last year.



