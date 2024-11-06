

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Albemarle Corporation (ALB):



Earnings: -$1.07 billion in Q3 vs. $302.5 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$9.45 in Q3 vs. $2.57 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Albemarle Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$1.55 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.44 per share Revenue: $1.355 billion in Q3 vs. $2.310 billion in the same period last year.



