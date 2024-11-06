

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its resutls for the third quarter, Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) lowered its outlook for the full year 2024 and also issued an outlook for the full year 2025.



Looking forward to the full-year 2024, Corteva now expects sales of $17.0 billion to $17.2 billion, Operating EBITDA is expected to be $3.35 billion to $3.45 billion and operating earnings per share of $2.50 to $2.60.



Previously, the company expected sales of $17.2 billion to $17.5 billion, operating EBITDA of $3.4 billion to $3.6 billion and operating earnings per share of $2.60 to $2.80.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $2.67 per share and revenues of $17.21 billion.



For the full-year 2025, Corteva has a preliminary outlook of net sales in the range of $17.3 to $17.7 billion, and operating EBITDA of $3.6 to $4.0 billion.



