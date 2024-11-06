

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $287 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $453 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Marathon Oil Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $360 million or $0.64 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.2% to $1.791 billion from $1.813 billion last year.



Marathon Oil Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $287 Mln. vs. $453 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.51 vs. $0.75 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.791 Bln vs. $1.813 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News