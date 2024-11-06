

TULSA (dpa-AFX) - Williams Cos. (WMB) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $705 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $654 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Williams Cos. reported adjusted earnings of $528 million or $0.43 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $2.653 billion from $2.559 billion last year.



Williams Cos. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $705 Mln. vs. $654 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.58 vs. $0.54 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.653 Bln vs. $2.559 Bln last year.



