

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Primerica, Inc. (PRI) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $164.4 million, or $4.83 per share. This compares with $152.1 million, or $4.23 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Primerica, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.68 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.0% to $774.1 million from $697.5 million last year.



Primerica, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $164.4 Mln. vs. $152.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.83 vs. $4.23 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $774.1 Mln vs. $697.5 Mln last year.



