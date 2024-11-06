

CAMBRIDGE (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for ARM Holdings PLC (ARM):



Earnings: $107 million in Q2 vs. -$110 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.10 in Q2 vs. -$0.11 in the same period last year. Excluding items, ARM Holdings PLC reported adjusted earnings of $317 million or $0.30 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.26 per share Revenue: $844 million in Q2 vs. $806 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.32 - $0.36 Next quarter revenue guidance: $920 - $970 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $1.45 - $1.65 Full year revenue guidance: $3,800 - $4,100 Mln



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News