

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) announced Loss for its third quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at -$524 million, or -$0.76 per share. This compares with -$321 million, or -$0.45 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Corteva, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$338 million or -$0.49 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.2% to $2.326 billion from $2.590 billion last year.



Corteva, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): -$524 Mln. vs. -$321 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.76 vs. -$0.45 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.326 Bln vs. $2.590 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News