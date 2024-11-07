

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO), Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $328.9 million or $0.55 per share, compared to $236.4 million or $0.39 per share last year.



Funds from operations for the quarter were $592.4 million or $0.99 per share, compared to $662.2 million or $1.09 per share last year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.



