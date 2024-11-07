

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.253 billion, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $2.180 billion, or $1.73 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Gilead Sciences Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.02 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.0% to $7.545 billion from $7.051 billion last year.



Gilead Sciences Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $1.253 Bln. vs. $2.180 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.00 vs. $1.73 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $7.545 Bln vs. $7.051 Bln last year.



