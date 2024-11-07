

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year



The company's earnings totaled $25.48 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $18.67 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, SandRidge Energy Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $7.06 million or $0.19 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 21.2% to $30.06 million from $38.149 million last year.



SandRidge Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $25.48 Mln. vs. $18.67 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.69 vs. $0.51 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $30.06 Mln vs. $38.149 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News