

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LandBridge Company LLC (LB) reported that its net loss for the third quarter of 2024 was $2.76 million compared to net income of $16.63 million in the third quarter of 2023. Net income attributable to the company for the latest-quarter was $2.66 million.



Revenue for the third quarter of 2024 was $28.5 million up from $17.8 million in the third quarter of 2023.



The company announced initial $0.10/share cash dividend, payable on December 19, 2024 to shareholders of record as of December 5, 2024.



For the full-year 2024, the company expects Adjusted EBITDA to be between $95 million and $100 million.



For the full-year 2025, the company expects Adjusted EBITDA to be between $140 million and $160 million.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News