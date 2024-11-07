

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Commercial vehicle manufacturer Daimler Truck Holding AG (DTRUY) reported that its third quarter adjusted Group EBIT declined to 1.19 billion euros from 1.34 billion euros in the prior year.



Earnings per share were 0.77 euros compared to 1.13 euros in the prior year.



Quarterly revenues decreased to 13.14 billion euros from 13.86 billion euros in the previous year.



The Group's global unit sales in the third quarter totaled 114,917 units down from 128,861 units in the prior year. Sales of battery-electric vehicles grew by 36% to 666 vehicles from 491 vehicles last year.



The company said it is on track to deliver another solid year for the Daimler Truck Group in 2024.



The full-year guidance for 2024 remains unchanged. For the current financial year, the Group expects unit sales of 460 to 480 thousand units and a revenue of 53 billion euros to 55 billion euros. Adjusted EBIT is expected to be slightly below prior year's level, EBIT significantly below prior year's level.



