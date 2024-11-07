

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Nemetschek reported that its third quarter net profit to equityholders of parent declined to 39.3 million euros from 45.0 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.34 euros compared to 0.39 euros. Net income, Group share, before purchase price allocation was 50.8 million euros compared to 50.9 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share before purchase price allocation was 0.44 euros, flat with last year.



Third quarter revenues increased to 253.0 million euros from 219.8 million euros, a year ago.



Looking forward, the Executive Board confirmed its guidance for 2024.



