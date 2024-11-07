

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Heidelberg Materials (HDELY.PK), a building materials company, Thursday reported results from current operations or RCO of 1.124 billion euros for the third quarter, higher than 1.080 billion euros in the same quarter a year ago, primarily helped by growth in revenue.



Result from current operations before depreciation and amortisation or RCOBD increased to 1.451 billion euros from 1.393 billion euros last year.



Revenue for the quarter grew to 5.756 billion euros from 5.611 billion euros in the same quarter a year ago.



Looking ahead, the company now expects full-year RCO of 3.1 billion euros - 3.3 billion euros, compared with 3 billion euros - 3.3 billion euros guided earlier.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News