The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 07.11.2024
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 07.11.2024
Aktien
1 ID1000110901 PT Indika Energy TBK
2 NZSUME0001S0 Summerset Group Holdings Ltd.
3 CA7294131049 Pluto Ventures Inc.
4 CA82706E1043 Silicon Metals Corp.
5 CA39526C1068 GreenFirst Forest Products Inc.
6 CA70557Y1051 Pegasus Mercantile Inc.
7 CA7811131050 Rubellite Energy Corp.
Anleihen/ETF
1 US55262CAD20 MBIA Inc.
2 CA135087S547 Canada, Government of...
3 DE000DW6AFJ5 DZ BANK AG
4 DE000DW6AFH9 DZ BANK AG
5 NL0015002AQ1 Niederlande, Königreich der
6 US91282CLW90 United States of America
7 CND10008G761 Xihui Haiwai I Investment Holdings Co. Ltd.
8 USU1303AAF31 California Resources Corp.
9 US91282CLV18 United States of America
10 US912810UE63 United States of America
11 US91282CLX73 United States of America
12 IE000D9WMGF0 iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term € Corp UCITS ETF - EUR (Acc)
13 IE000I2WYEU9 iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term € Corp UCITS ETF - EUR (Dist)
14 IE000I660ZF8 iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term € Corp UCITS ETF - EUR (Acc)
15 IE0000MR4GH9 iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term € Corp UCITS ETF - EUR (Dist)
16 IE000ZBGZQM8 iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term € Corp UCITS ETF - EUR (Acc)
17 IE000E0NL9T3 iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term € Corp UCITS ETF - EUR (Dist)
18 IE000UY6XF65 iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term € Corp UCITS ETF - EUR (Acc)
19 IE000SBJO6L2 iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term € Corp UCITS ETF - EUR (Dist)
