The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 07.11.2024Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 07.11.2024Aktien1 ID1000110901 PT Indika Energy TBK2 NZSUME0001S0 Summerset Group Holdings Ltd.3 CA7294131049 Pluto Ventures Inc.4 CA82706E1043 Silicon Metals Corp.5 CA39526C1068 GreenFirst Forest Products Inc.6 CA70557Y1051 Pegasus Mercantile Inc.7 CA7811131050 Rubellite Energy Corp.Anleihen/ETF1 US55262CAD20 MBIA Inc.2 CA135087S547 Canada, Government of...3 DE000DW6AFJ5 DZ BANK AG4 DE000DW6AFH9 DZ BANK AG5 NL0015002AQ1 Niederlande, Königreich der6 US91282CLW90 United States of America7 CND10008G761 Xihui Haiwai I Investment Holdings Co. Ltd.8 USU1303AAF31 California Resources Corp.9 US91282CLV18 United States of America10 US912810UE63 United States of America11 US91282CLX73 United States of America12 IE000D9WMGF0 iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term € Corp UCITS ETF - EUR (Acc)13 IE000I2WYEU9 iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term € Corp UCITS ETF - EUR (Dist)14 IE000I660ZF8 iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term € Corp UCITS ETF - EUR (Acc)15 IE0000MR4GH9 iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term € Corp UCITS ETF - EUR (Dist)16 IE000ZBGZQM8 iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term € Corp UCITS ETF - EUR (Acc)17 IE000E0NL9T3 iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term € Corp UCITS ETF - EUR (Dist)18 IE000UY6XF65 iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term € Corp UCITS ETF - EUR (Acc)19 IE000SBJO6L2 iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term € Corp UCITS ETF - EUR (Dist)