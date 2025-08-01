Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2025) - SILICON METALS CORP. (CSE: SI) (FSE: X6U) ("Silicon Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's news release dated July 15, 2025, it has issued 100,000 common shares (each, a "Share") to a third party arm's length vendor (the "Optionor"), at a deemed price of $0.055 per Share, pursuant to the Company's recently announced option to purchase an undivided 100% right, title and interest in five (5) mining claims (the "Option") which form part of the Company's Maple Birch Project, located in the Sudbury Mining District of Ontario, Canada (the "Project"). The Company, having satisfied the terms of the Option, has acquired an undivided 100% right, title and interest in the five (5) mining claims.

All securities issued in connection with the Option will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after the date of issuance, as set out in National Instrument 45-102 - Resale of Securities.

The Maple Birch Project

The 1,848 hectare Maple Birch Project is underexplored and is highly prospective for high purity quartz-rich pegmatite mineralization. This rare and valuable type of mineralization has already been discovered on the project, and the recently acquired interest in the Aggregate Production Permit allows for the extraction of a high purity quartz pegmatite "pod". The technical team is planning a detailed exploration program with the goal of potentially discovering more of these valuable pegmatite pods.

About Silicon Metals Corp.

Silicon Metals Corp. is currently focused on exploration and development in Canada, namely British Columbia and Ontario. The Company's Maple Birch Project, located approximately 30km south-east of Sudbury, Ontario, is a high purity quartz pegmatite project with a 3,000 tonne per year production permit. The Company also holds an undivided 100% right, title and interest in the exploration stage Ptarmigan Silica Project located approximately 130km from Prince George, British Columbia. The Company has also acquired an undivided 100% right, title and interest in both the exploration stage Silica Ridge Silica Project located approximately 70kms southeast from the town of MacKenzie, British Columbia, as well as the exploration stage Longworth Silica Project located approximately 85km East from Prince George, British Columbia.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

SILICON METALS CORP.

"Morgan Good"

Morgan Good

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, development and plans for the claims, and plans to expand the known mineralization at the Project. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied certain material assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company will undertake additional exploration on the Project on the timeline anticipated and that the Company will be able to expand the known mineralization at the Project.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that the Company will not undertake additional exploration on the Project on the timeline anticipated or at all and that the Company will be unable to expand the known mineralization at the Project.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/260835

SOURCE: Silicon Metals Corp.