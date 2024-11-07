Fidelity Special Values Plc - Dividend Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 07

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC ('the Company')

LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

Final dividend

The Directors have recommended a final dividend of 6.30 pence per share to be proposed to shareholders of the Company at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 12 December 2024.

Subject to shareholder approval, the final dividend will be paid on 10 January 2025 to shareholders on the Register of Members on 29 November 2024. The ex-dividend date is 28 November 2024.

Contact for queries:

Smita Amin

Company Secretary

FIL Investments International

01737 836347