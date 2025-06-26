Anzeige
WKN: A14SGM | ISIN: GB00BWXC7Y93 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
26.06.2025 18:00 Uhr
Fidelity Special Values Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 26

Fidelity Special Values PLC (the "Company")

LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

Other Directorships

Pursuant to Listing Rule 6.4.9R (2), the Company announces that Mr Christopher Casey, non-executive Director of the Board of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive Director of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc with effect from 1 October 2025.

Mr Casey retired from the Board of Mobius Investment Trust plc at the conclusion of its Annual General Meeting held on 15 May 2025.

Smita Amin

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

26 June 2025

01737 836347


