Donnerstag, 05.02.2026
Der nächste Durchbruch? Warum dieses Projekt Investoren aufhorchen lässt
WKN: A14SGM | ISIN: GB00BWXC7Y93 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
05.02.2026 18:30 Uhr
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity Special Values Plc - Issue of Ordinary Shares from Treasury

Fidelity Special Values Plc - Issue of Ordinary Shares from Treasury

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 05

Fidelity Special Values PLC

Issue of Ordinary Shares from Treasury

The Company announces the following sale of ordinary shares of 5p each ("ordinary shares") fully paid from the Company's Treasury Account.

Number of shares:

275,000

Date of transaction:

05 February 2026

Average share price per share (GBp):

447.900

Lowest share price per share (GBp):

447.900

Highest share price per share (GBp):

447.900

Following this transaction the Company has:

Issued Share Capital:

324,098,920

Total Shares held in Treasury:

775,000

Total Voting Rights:

323,323,920

Notes:

1. The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

2. The Company's issued share capital held in Treasury attract no voting rights.

Contact:

Smita Amin

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

020 7961 4240


© 2026 PR Newswire
