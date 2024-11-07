DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 07-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 November 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 6 November 2024 it purchased a total of 124,854 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 79,585 45,269 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.200 GBP1.838 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.200 GBP1.834 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.200 GBP1.835893

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 627,325,183 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 4629 2.200 XDUB 08:26:46 00072243870TRLO0 2459 2.200 XDUB 08:26:47 00072243871TRLO0 1784 2.200 XDUB 09:22:33 00072247654TRLO0 1784 2.200 XDUB 09:22:33 00072247655TRLO0 2822 2.200 XDUB 09:22:33 00072247656TRLO0 879 2.200 XDUB 09:39:43 00072248889TRLO0 2097 2.200 XDUB 09:39:43 00072248890TRLO0 1000 2.200 XDUB 09:40:52 00072249025TRLO0 2996 2.200 XDUB 09:40:52 00072249026TRLO0 5561 2.200 XDUB 11:57:09 00072255029TRLO0 1002 2.200 XDUB 11:57:09 00072255030TRLO0 6810 2.200 XDUB 14:47:06 00072265715TRLO0 7248 2.200 XDUB 14:47:06 00072265716TRLO0 3464 2.200 XDUB 14:47:06 00072265717TRLO0 4657 2.200 XDUB 14:47:06 00072265718TRLO0 3319 2.200 XDUB 14:47:06 00072265719TRLO0 3406 2.200 XDUB 14:47:06 00072265720TRLO0 2722 2.200 XDUB 14:47:06 00072265721TRLO0 1236 2.200 XDUB 14:47:06 00072265722TRLO0 3476 2.200 XDUB 14:49:32 00072266159TRLO0 3316 2.200 XDUB 14:49:32 00072266160TRLO0 7050 2.200 XDUB 14:55:29 00072267145TRLO0 5868 2.200 XDUB 14:55:29 00072267146TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 649 183.80 XLON 08:13:34 00072242779TRLO0 3043 183.40 XLON 09:22:34 00072247657TRLO0 2641 183.40 XLON 09:29:03 00072248006TRLO0 3160 183.40 XLON 09:30:16 00072248153TRLO0 942 183.60 XLON 09:30:36 00072248182TRLO0 43 183.60 XLON 09:30:36 00072248183TRLO0 2727 183.40 XLON 09:50:03 00072249752TRLO0 2930 183.40 XLON 09:52:54 00072249951TRLO0 2449 183.80 XLON 11:50:04 00072254713TRLO0 3087 183.80 XLON 11:50:04 00072254712TRLO0 55 183.80 XLON 11:54:28 00072254915TRLO0 2769 183.80 XLON 11:57:09 00072255027TRLO0 685 183.80 XLON 11:57:09 00072255026TRLO0 99 183.80 XLON 13:30:15 00072258857TRLO0 1100 183.80 XLON 13:30:15 00072258856TRLO0 1277 183.80 XLON 13:30:15 00072258855TRLO0 475 183.80 XLON 13:30:15 00072258854TRLO0 3042 183.40 XLON 13:45:33 00072259978TRLO0 2865 183.80 XLON 14:46:10 00072265363TRLO0 2799 183.80 XLON 14:46:10 00072265362TRLO0 303 183.80 XLON 14:46:16 00072265369TRLO0 456 183.80 XLON 14:46:16 00072265368TRLO0 432 183.80 XLON 14:46:16 00072265367TRLO0 1525 183.40 XLON 14:47:06 00072265714TRLO0 3061 183.40 XLON 14:49:35 00072266179TRLO0 1220 183.40 XLON 14:49:35 00072266178TRLO0 1435 183.80 XLON 16:02:06 00072273389TRLO0

