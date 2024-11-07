Anzeige
DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
07-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
7 November 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 6 November 2024 it purchased a total of 124,854 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           79,585     45,269 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.200     GBP1.838 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.200     GBP1.834 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.200     GBP1.835893

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 627,325,183 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
4629       2.200         XDUB      08:26:46      00072243870TRLO0 
2459       2.200         XDUB      08:26:47      00072243871TRLO0 
1784       2.200         XDUB      09:22:33      00072247654TRLO0 
1784       2.200         XDUB      09:22:33      00072247655TRLO0 
2822       2.200         XDUB      09:22:33      00072247656TRLO0 
879       2.200         XDUB      09:39:43      00072248889TRLO0 
2097       2.200         XDUB      09:39:43      00072248890TRLO0 
1000       2.200         XDUB      09:40:52      00072249025TRLO0 
2996       2.200         XDUB      09:40:52      00072249026TRLO0 
5561       2.200         XDUB      11:57:09      00072255029TRLO0 
1002       2.200         XDUB      11:57:09      00072255030TRLO0 
6810       2.200         XDUB      14:47:06      00072265715TRLO0 
7248       2.200         XDUB      14:47:06      00072265716TRLO0 
3464       2.200         XDUB      14:47:06      00072265717TRLO0 
4657       2.200         XDUB      14:47:06      00072265718TRLO0 
3319       2.200         XDUB      14:47:06      00072265719TRLO0 
3406       2.200         XDUB      14:47:06      00072265720TRLO0 
2722       2.200         XDUB      14:47:06      00072265721TRLO0 
1236       2.200         XDUB      14:47:06      00072265722TRLO0 
3476       2.200         XDUB      14:49:32      00072266159TRLO0 
3316       2.200         XDUB      14:49:32      00072266160TRLO0 
7050       2.200         XDUB      14:55:29      00072267145TRLO0 
5868       2.200         XDUB      14:55:29      00072267146TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
649       183.80        XLON      08:13:34      00072242779TRLO0 
3043       183.40        XLON      09:22:34      00072247657TRLO0 
2641       183.40        XLON      09:29:03      00072248006TRLO0 
3160       183.40        XLON      09:30:16      00072248153TRLO0 
942       183.60        XLON      09:30:36      00072248182TRLO0 
43        183.60        XLON      09:30:36      00072248183TRLO0 
2727       183.40        XLON      09:50:03      00072249752TRLO0 
2930       183.40        XLON      09:52:54      00072249951TRLO0 
2449       183.80        XLON      11:50:04      00072254713TRLO0 
3087       183.80        XLON      11:50:04      00072254712TRLO0 
55        183.80        XLON      11:54:28      00072254915TRLO0 
2769       183.80        XLON      11:57:09      00072255027TRLO0 
685       183.80        XLON      11:57:09      00072255026TRLO0 
99        183.80        XLON      13:30:15      00072258857TRLO0 
1100       183.80        XLON      13:30:15      00072258856TRLO0 
1277       183.80        XLON      13:30:15      00072258855TRLO0 
475       183.80        XLON      13:30:15      00072258854TRLO0 
3042       183.40        XLON      13:45:33      00072259978TRLO0 
2865       183.80        XLON      14:46:10      00072265363TRLO0 
2799       183.80        XLON      14:46:10      00072265362TRLO0 
303       183.80        XLON      14:46:16      00072265369TRLO0 
456       183.80        XLON      14:46:16      00072265368TRLO0 
432       183.80        XLON      14:46:16      00072265367TRLO0 
1525       183.40        XLON      14:47:06      00072265714TRLO0 
3061       183.40        XLON      14:49:35      00072266179TRLO0 
1220       183.40        XLON      14:49:35      00072266178TRLO0 
1435       183.80        XLON      16:02:06      00072273389TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  357544 
EQS News ID:  2024239 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2024239&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 07, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
