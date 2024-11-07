

LANDSBERG AM LECH (dpa-AFX) - Germany-headquartered Rational AG (RTLLF) that provides technology for the thermal preparation of food in professional kitchens on Thursday reported higher revenues and profits in the third quarter of 2024.



Profit for the quarter stood at 61.6 million euros or 5.42 euro per share as compared with 52.3 million euros or 4.60 euro per share in the year-ago period.



Earnings before financial result and taxes or EBIT increased 18 percent to 77.6 million euros from 65.9 million euros in the third quarter of the previous year.



Sales revenue increased 8 percent to 294.2 million euros from 272.3 million euros in the third quarter of the prior year.



The company also confirmed the forecast for 2024. It expects an EBIT margin of around 26 percent and an absolute EBIT close to the current analyst consensus of around 305 million euros published by Bloomberg.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News