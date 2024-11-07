

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BT Group plc reported half year profit before tax of 967 million pounds compared to 1.08 billion pounds, last year. Basic earnings per share was 7.8 pence compared to 8.6 pence. Adjusted EBITDA was 4.13 billion pounds, up 1%. Adjusted basic earnings per share was 10.7 pence compared to 10.3 pence.



For the half year to 30 September 2024, revenue was 10.12 billion pounds, down 3% from last year. Adjusted revenue was 10.14 billion pounds, down 3%.



The Group reiterated fiscal 2025 guidance for adjusted EBITDA, capital expenditure and normalised free cash flow. Revenue guidance was revised to down 1-2%.



The Group declared an interim dividend of 2.40 pence per share.



