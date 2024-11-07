

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Adyen NV (ADYEN), a Dutch payment service provider, on Thursday reported a rise in revenue for the third quarter.



For the third quarter, the company recorded a revenue of 498.3 million euros, up 20 percent, year-on-year basis.



Processed volume stood at 320.6 billion euros, up 32 percent from the same period last year.



Looking ahead, Adyen continues to expect annual revenue growth to be in the range of low-twenties to high-twenties percent, up to and including 2026.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News