Donnerstag, 07.11.2024
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
WKN: 723610 | ISIN: DE0007236101 | Ticker-Symbol: SIE
Xetra
07.11.24
09:18 Uhr
184,76 Euro
+0,66
+0,36 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
DAX
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
PR Newswire
07.11.2024 09:12 Uhr
98 Leser
Teleste Corporation: Teleste Enters into Frame Agreement with Siemens Mobility to Supply On-board Systems and Solutions

TURKU, Finland, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste has signed a frame agreement with Siemens Mobility GmbH, one of the world's leading rolling stock manufacturers. Under the agreement, Teleste will deliver cutting-edge on-board systems and solutions to enhance the operational efficiency and delivery of passenger information on Siemens Mobility's trains.

The collaboration encompasses both software and hardware for on-board passenger information and CCTV systems, ensuring a seamless travel experience for passengers onboard. Further contributing to the sustainable future of rail transport worldwide, this partnership also aims to address the growing demand for smarter, greener, and more reliable mobility solutions worldwide.

"We are proud to partner with Siemens Mobility, a global leader in the rolling stock industry," said Valerian Sand, Head of Teleste's Public Safety and Mobility business. "This frame agreement underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge, innovative solutions that not only improve the operational efficiency of rail systems but also enhance the overall passenger experience."

With a shared focus on advancing smart mobility, the partnership will help address key industry challenges such as securing the constant availability of travel information and providing passengers with reliable connectivity during their travel. Teleste's on-board systems are designed with scalability and flexibility in mind, ensuring that they can meet the diverse needs of Siemens Mobility's global portfolio. For more information about the solutions, please visit the Teleste website.

Inquiries for more information
Hannele Ahlroos
Executive Assistant
Tel. +358 2 2605 611
Email: investor.relations@teleste.com

About Teleste
Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to you, secure your safety in public places, and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2023, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 151,3 million and it had approximately 800 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, visit www.teleste.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/teleste-corporation/r/teleste-enters-into-frame-agreement-with-siemens-mobility-to-supply-on-board-systems-and-solutions,c4062195

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/teleste-enters-into-frame-agreement-with-siemens-mobility-to-supply-on-board-systems-and-solutions-302298542.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
