

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Amadeus IT Group SA (AMADY.PK), a provider of IT solutions, Thursday reported profit of 992.1 million euros for the nine months ended September 30, 17.8 percent higher than 841.9 million euros in the same period a year ago, mainly driven by growth in revenue.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted profit was 1.028 billion euros or 2.36 euros per share, up from 875.8 million euros or 1.95 euros per share last year.



Operating income rose to 1.315 billion euros from 1.125 billion euros a year ago.



EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization increased 13.3 percent year-on-year to 1.806 billion euros.



Revenue for the period grew 12.6 percent to 4.601 billion euros from 4.087 billion euros in the previous year.



Looking ahead, the company has reiterated its full-year outlook.



