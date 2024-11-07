

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vice President Kamala Harris has conceded defeat in the presidential election, and promised to help with a peaceful transfer of power.



'Earlier today, I spoke with President-elect (Donald) Trump and congratulated him on his victory. I also told him that we will help him and his team with their transition and that we will engage in a peaceful transfer of power,' Harris said in her first speech after losing to Donald Trump.



'I know many people feel like we are entering a dark time, but for the benefit of us all, I hope that is not the case,' Harris told supporters.



In an emotional speech at Howard University in Washington DC on Wednesday, she urged her supporters to 'never give up the fight for democracy.'



'Do not despair. This is not a time to throw up our hands. This is a time to roll up our sleeves. This is a time to organize, to mobilize, and to stay engaged for the sake of freedom and justice and the future that we all know we can build together,' she said in her brief remarks.



With counting of presidential votes still underway, Trump has won 294 electoral votes, against Harris' 223.



Out of the seven swing states, Donald Trump swept Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, while Nevada and Arizona are yet to declare their results with votes still being tallied.



The Republicans are on course to control both the Houses of Congress.



With four more results awaited, they have already ensured majority in the Senate.



Having won 52 seats, the Republicans took back the Upper House from the Democrats, who have so far won 44 seats.



As the GOP candidates are winning more seats in the House of Representatives, the party is inching towards majority, according to U.S. media reports.



