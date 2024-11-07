

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were mixed on Thursday, after having fallen to a three-week low the previous day following Republican Donald Trump's win in the U.S. presidential election.



Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $2,665.43 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.1 percent at $2,672.95.



The dollar index eased from a four-month high as investors assessed the likely impact of Trump's second victory on global growth and the future trajectory of interest rates.



Investors await interest-rate decisions from the Bank of England and the U.S. Federal Reserve later in the day, with both the central banks expected to cut rates by 25 basis points.



Investors will pay close attention to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments on the policy outlook after Trump's victory.



Earlier in the day, Norway's central bank held its policy interest rate unchanged at a 16-year high of 4.50 percent.



Sweden's central bank lowered its benchmark rate by 50 basis points in order to support economic activity, and hinted at more rate cuts soon.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News