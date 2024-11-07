

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc. (APD) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.949 billion, or $8.75 per share. This compares with $692.6 million, or $3.11 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Air Products And Chemicals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $792.8 million or $3.56 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.1% to $3.187 billion from $3.191 billion last year.



Air Products And Chemicals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $1.949 Bln. vs. $692.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $8.75 vs. $3.11 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $3.187 Bln vs. $3.191 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.75 to $2.85



