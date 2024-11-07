

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden will address the nation from the White House at 11 AM ET on Thursday.



It will be his first appearance since Democratic candidate Kamala Harris lost to Donald Trump in the presidential election.



Biden spoke with the President-elect to congratulate him, and invited him to the White House, reports quoting White House official say.



President Biden expressed his commitment to ensuring a smooth transition and emphasized the importance of working to bring the country together. He also invited President-elect Trump to meet with him in the White House. The staff will coordinate a specific date in the near future, according to reports.



Trump will be inaugurated on January 20.



Biden also spoke with Kamala Harris and congratulated the Vice President on her historic campaign, reports quoted the official as saying.



In a statement addressing the election, Biden said, 'Under extraordinary circumstances, she stepped up and led a historic campaign that embodied what's possible when guided by a strong moral compass and a clear vision for a nation that is more free, more just, and full of more opportunities for all Americans.'



'She will continue to be a champion for all Americans,' he added.



