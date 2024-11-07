

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, semiconductor company Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) provided earnings and revenue growth guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.



For the fourth quarter, the company projects profit in a range of 9.3 to 11.0 cents per ADS on a revenue between flat to slightly down sequentially.



For the third quarter, profit attributable to Himax stockholders increased to $13.02 million or 7.4 cents per ADS from $11.24 million or 6.4 cents per ADS in the prior-year quarter.



Net revenues for the quarter declined to $222.41 million from $238.52 million in the same quarter last year.



