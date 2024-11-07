

Air Products And Chemicals Inc. (APD), while announcing higher third-quarter profit, above market estimates, on Thursday issued adjusted earnings forecast for its first quarter and fiscal 2025, below the Street view.



Outlook



Air Products expects adjusted earnings per share of $2.75 to $2.85 for the first quarter, and $12.70 to $13.00 for fiscal 2025.



Analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $3.20 per share for the quarter and $13.31 for the full year, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Air Products expects capital expenditures in the range of $4.5 billion to $5.0 billion for fiscal 2025.



Q3 Results



The company's bottom line totaled $1.949 billion, or $8.75 per share, compared to $692.6 million or $3.11 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Adjusted earnings were $792.8 million or $3.56 per share for the period. Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.48 per share.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.1% to $3.187 billion from $3.191 billion last year.



