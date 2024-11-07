

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $26.32 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $24.52 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, The GEO Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $29.05 million or $0.21 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.1% to $603.13 million from $602.79 million last year.



The GEO Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $26.32 Mln. vs. $24.52 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.19 vs. $0.16 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $603.13 Mln vs. $602.79 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.19 - $0.22 Next quarter revenue guidance: $600 - $610 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $0.80 - $0.84 Full year revenue guidance: $2.42 Bln



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News