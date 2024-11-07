Nemetschek's stock experienced a significant surge, climbing over 8% to €108 following the release of its third-quarter results for 2024. The construction software provider reported a 15.1% increase in revenue, reaching €253 million, with the acquisition of GoCanvas playing a crucial role in this growth. Despite higher costs associated with the acquisition, EBITDA rose by 6.7% to €76.2 million, surpassing analyst expectations. This robust performance has positioned Nemetschek as one of the top performers in the MDAX this year, with its stock price approaching the record high of €116.15 set in late 2021.

Future Outlook and Market Response

The company reaffirmed its 2024 forecast, projecting over 30% growth in recurring annual revenues. Nemetschek anticipates an organic EBITDA margin between 30% and 31%, although the integration of GoCanvas may slightly impact this figure. Market observers remain optimistic, predicting potential upward revisions to estimates in the mid-single-digit percentage range. Analysts have set an average price target of €92.50, suggesting further growth potential, with earnings per share expected to reach €1.53 in 2024. The positive market reaction underscores investor confidence in Nemetschek's continued strong performance and growth trajectory.

