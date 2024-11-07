

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $421 million, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $154 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Becton, Dickinson and Company reported adjusted earnings of $3.81 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $5.437 billion from $5.087 billion last year.



Becton, Dickinson and Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $421 Mln. vs. $154 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.45 vs. $0.53 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $5.437 Bln vs. $5.087 Bln last year.



