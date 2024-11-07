

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $27.75 million, or $1.15 per share. This compares with $18.46 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Strategic Education, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $27.95 million or $1.16 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.0% to $305.96 million from $285.94 million last year.



Strategic Education, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $27.75 Mln. vs. $18.46 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.15 vs. $0.77 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $305.96 Mln vs. $285.94 Mln last year.



