

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $239.1 million, or $2.09 per share. This compares with $302.9 million, or $2.61 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Rockwell Automation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.47 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 20.6% to $2.035 billion from $2.562 billion last year.



Rockwell Automation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



