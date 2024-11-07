

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Viatris Inc. (VTRS) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $94.8 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $331.6 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Viatris Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $897.6 million or $0.75 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.8% to $3.751 billion from $3.941 billion last year.



Viatris Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $94.8 Mln. vs. $331.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.08 vs. $0.27 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.751 Bln vs. $3.941 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.56 - $2.71 Full year revenue guidance: $14,600 -$15,100 Mln



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News