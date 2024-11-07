

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN):



Earnings: -$36.7 million in Q3 vs. -$724.8 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.24 in Q3 vs. -$4.80 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Penn National Gaming Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$0.25 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.24 per share Revenue: $1.639 billion in Q3 vs. $1.619 billion in the same period last year.



