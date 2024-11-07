A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. to Participate in 13th Annual ROTH Technology Conference November 19-20, 2024

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. ("A2Z" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:AZ)(FRA - WKN: A3CSQ), a global leader in innovative technology solutions, today announced that Gadi Graus, CEO will participate in the 13th Annual Roth Technology Conference being held November 19 - 20, 2024, at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City. A2Z's management will conduct one-on-one meetings on both days.

For more information about the Roth Technology Conference or to schedule a meeting with A2Z's' management, contact your Roth representative or visit https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_109303/conference_home.html?bank_access=0&event_id=109303

About A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.:

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. creates innovative solutions for complex challenges. A2Z's flagship product is the world's first proven-in-use mobile self-checkout shopping cart. With its user-friendly smart algorithm, touch screen, and other technologies, Cust2Mate streamlines the retail shopping experience by scanning purchased products and enabling in-cart payment so that customers can simply "pick & go", and bypass long cashier checkout lines. This results in a more efficient shopping experience for customers, less unused shelf-space and manpower requirements, and advanced command and control capabilities for store managers.

For more information on A2Z Cust2mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ)($AZ)(FRA - WKN:A3CSQ) and its subsidiary, Cust2mate Ltd., please visit www.cust2mate.com.

