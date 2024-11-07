Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.11.2024
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call on November 14

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2024 / Twin Vee PowerCats, Co. (Nasdaq:VEEE), ("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats, will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss and answer questions about the Company's operational and financial highlights for the third quarter of 2024. Financial results will be issued in a press release before the call.

Event: Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call
Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024
Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Live Call and Q&A:
Toll Free: 1-877-407-3982
Toll/International: 1-201-493-6780
Conference ID: 13749913

Audio Webcast: LINK HERE (Participants listening via audio webcast will be unable to submit questions for the Q&A portion of the call. If you would like to join in the Q&A, please utilize the toll-free telephone number above to attend).

To access the webcast, please visit the link above approximately 15 minutes before the call to register. The link to the audio-only webcast of the call can also be accessed through the "Investor Relations" section of Twin Vee PowerCats Co.'s website, and a recording will be made available following the close of the call for at least 90 days.

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee is a designer, manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats. The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, and has been building and selling boats for nearly 30 years. Learn more at twinvee.com. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category and is known as the "Best Riding Boats on the Water."

Visit Twin Vee PowerCats Co. on Facebook and Instagram.

Visit AquaSport on Facebook and Instagram.

Watch Twin Vee and AquaSport's Legacy of Boat Building Excellence on YouTube.

Watch the Twin Vee team talk about the development of the GFX-2 on YouTube.

Contact:
Glenn Sonoda
investor@twinvee.com

SOURCE: Twin Vee PowerCats Co.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
